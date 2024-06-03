Vail Resorts (MTN) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vail Resorts, Inc. ( MTN Quick Quote MTN - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 6, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 5.1%. How are Estimates Placed?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $9.99. The metric indicates an improvement of 22.1% from EPS of $8.18 reported in the year-ago quarter.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at nearly $1.3 billion. The metric suggests an increase of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Let's look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors at Play
Vail Resorts’ fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have gained from the stability provided by the season pass program and strategic investments in resorts. This and strength in ancillary businesses, coupled with growth in spending per visit in ski and ride school, dining and rental services (compared with the previous year), might have aided the company’s fiscal third quarter top-line.
Our model predicts fiscal third-quarter ski school revenues to increase 8% year over year to $156.7 million. Lift revenues are projected to increase 4.1% year over year to $739.3 million.
The company's performance in the fiscal third quarter is likely to have been supported by factors such as a significant base of pre-committed guests and their historical behavior patterns, improved conditions across western North American and Northeast resorts and positive lodging booking trends for the Spring Break period.
Dismal visitation (in the 2023-24 North American ski season) on account of challenging early season conditions at Whistler Blackcomb and Tahoe resorts are likely to have dented the company’s performance in the fiscal third quarter. Season-to-date (through Apr 14, 2024) total skier visits fell 7.8% from the prior year's season-to-date period (Apr 16, 2023).
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vail Resorts this time. A stock needs to have a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that's not the case here. Earnings ESP: Vail Resorts has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some stocks from the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation ( H Quick Quote H - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. H is expected to register a 17.1% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average. DraftKings Inc. ( DKNG Quick Quote DKNG - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3. DKNG’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 111.8%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, with a negative surprise of 58.3% on average. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited ( OSW Quick Quote OSW - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. OSW’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 33.3%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.7%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
