JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) standing at $201.82, reflecting a -0.4% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.
The the stock of company has risen by 6.36% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.14, signifying a 5.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.18 billion, indicating a 4.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $16.39 per share and revenue of $166.58 billion, indicating changes of +0.99% and +5.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.35, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
