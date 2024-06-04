Procter & Gamble (PG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) ending at $164.65, denoting a +0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.3%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.56%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.06% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.37 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.81 billion, reflecting a 1.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.55 per share and a revenue of $84.32 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.02% and +2.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Procter & Gamble presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Procter & Gamble is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.57 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
