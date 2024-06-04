Should You Invest in the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT)?

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (
FBT Quick Quote FBT - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. FBT seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index before fees and expenses.
The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is an equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Natera, Inc. (
NTRA Quick Quote NTRA - Free Report) accounts for about 4.83% of total assets, followed by Bruker Corporation ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. ( HALO Quick Quote HALO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 38.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -4.41% and is down about -3.65% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/04/2024), respectively. FBT has traded between $132.50 and $160.46 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 21.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FBT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (
XBI Quick Quote XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF ( IBB Quick Quote IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $6.99 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.20 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT)?
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF (FBT - Free Report) was launched on 06/19/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Healthcare - Biotech is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 8, placing it in top 50%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Healthcare - Biotech segment of the equity market. FBT seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index before fees and expenses.
The NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index is an equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of a cross section of companies in the biotechnology industry that are primarily involved in the use of biological processes to develop products or provide services.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Healthcare sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Natera, Inc. (NTRA - Free Report) accounts for about 4.83% of total assets, followed by Bruker Corporation (BRKR - Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 38.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has lost about -4.41% and is down about -3.65% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 06/04/2024), respectively. FBT has traded between $132.50 and $160.46 during this last 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 0.69 and standard deviation of 21.91% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FBT is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Health Care ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI - Free Report) tracks S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB - Free Report) tracks Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has $6.99 billion in assets, iShares Biotechnology ETF has $7.20 billion. XBI has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IBB charges 0.45%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.