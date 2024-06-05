Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q1 Earnings

Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +15.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP): 1,855 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,860.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP): 111 versus 111 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP): 1,744 versus 1,749 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Geographic Net Sales- International: $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $80.98 million.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $261 million compared to the $270.67 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bath & Body Works here>>>

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

