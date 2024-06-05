We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is NanoX Imaging (NNOX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNOX's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, NNOX has gained about 27.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Deluxe (DLX - Free Report) . The stock is up 7.8% year-to-date.
For Deluxe, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.8% so far this year, so NNOX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Deluxe, however, belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. and Deluxe as they attempt to continue their solid performance.