Should Value Investors Buy Guess (GES) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Guess (GES - Free Report) . GES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.87, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.61. Over the last 12 months, GES's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.38 and as low as 6.24, with a median of 7.62.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GES has a P/S ratio of 0.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.75.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Guess is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GES sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.


