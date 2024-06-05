We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ASM International (ASMIY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ASM International NV (ASMIY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ASM International NV is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASM International NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASMIY's full-year earnings has moved 24.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, ASMIY has moved about 35.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 16.6%. As we can see, ASM International NV is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Celestica (CLS - Free Report) . The stock is up 89.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, ASM International NV is a member of the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.9% this year, meaning that ASMIY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #92. The industry has moved +11% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASM International NV and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.