Are Transportation Stocks Lagging The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Greenbrier Companies is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 132 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Greenbrier Companies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that GBX has returned about 23.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -3.4% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Greenbrier Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.1%.
Over the past three months, SkyWest's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Greenbrier Companies belongs to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.1% so far this year, so GBX is performing better in this area.
In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #157. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Greenbrier Companies and SkyWest as they attempt to continue their solid performance.