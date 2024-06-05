We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging BrightView (BV) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BrightView Holdings (BV - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
BrightView Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 285 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BrightView Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BV's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, BV has returned 65.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BrightView Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Grand Canyon Education (LOPE - Free Report) . The stock is up 8.7% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Grand Canyon Education's current year EPS has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BrightView Holdings is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that BV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Grand Canyon Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +3.7% year to date.
BrightView Holdings and Grand Canyon Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.