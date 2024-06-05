We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Jumia Technologies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Jumia Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMIA's full-year earnings has moved 62.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, JMIA has gained about 102.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.5%. This means that Jumia Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) . The stock is up 63.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Jumia Technologies belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.1% so far this year, meaning that JMIA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20%.
Jumia Technologies and Sprouts Farmers could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.