Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Bodycote (BYPLF) This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Bodycote (BYPLF - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Bodycote is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bodycote is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYPLF's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, BYPLF has moved about 13.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This shows that Bodycote is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) . The stock is up 16.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Ingersoll Rand's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Bodycote belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.5% so far this year, so BYPLF is performing better in this area.
Ingersoll Rand, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved +3.6% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Bodycote and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.