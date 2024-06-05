We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Affimed (AFMD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Affimed N.V. (AFMD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Affimed N.V. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1046 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Affimed N.V. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFMD's full-year earnings has moved 34.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that AFMD has returned about 17.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.7%. This means that Affimed N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 60.4% year-to-date.
In Actinium Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Affimed N.V. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 504 individual companies and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.8% so far this year, so AFMD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 186-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -6.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Affimed N.V. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.