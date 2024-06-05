NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

NextEra Energy (
NEE Quick Quote NEE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.15, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.
The the stock of parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Has risen by 9.07% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 2.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NextEra Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.19 billion, indicating a 2.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $29.03 billion, which would represent changes of +7.26% and +3.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.5 for its industry.
One should further note that NEE currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.67 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
