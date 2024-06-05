We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PepsiCo (PEP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $173.89, indicating a +1.55% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PepsiCo in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 11, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.16, up 3.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.68 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.
PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.16 per share and revenue of $94.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.09% and +3.35%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, PepsiCo possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note PepsiCo's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.72 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that PEP has a PEG ratio of 2.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.79 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.