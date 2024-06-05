We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Tsakos Energy (TNP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
Tsakos Energy is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Tsakos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNP's full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, TNP has gained about 37% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 4%. As we can see, Tsakos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) . The stock is up 29.9% year-to-date.
In Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Tsakos Energy is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.8% so far this year, so TNP is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #54. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.8%.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tsakos Energy and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.