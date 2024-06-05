We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Burlington Stores (BURL) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Burlington Stores is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BURL has gained about 17.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 9.7%. This means that Burlington Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) . The stock is up 91% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Carvana's current year EPS has increased 77.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Burlington Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, meaning that BURL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Carvana falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.5%.
Burlington Stores and Carvana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.