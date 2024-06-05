We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CommVault Systems (CVLT) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Commvault Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Commvault Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVLT's full-year earnings has moved 18.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CVLT has returned 36.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Commvault Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 88.8%.
The consensus estimate for American Superconductor's current year EPS has increased 64% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Commvault Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6% this year, meaning that CVLT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, American Superconductor belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 31-stock industry is currently ranked #180. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Commvault Systems and American Superconductor as they could maintain their solid performance.