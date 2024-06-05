We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 248 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ARLP has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4.7%. This means that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Kimbell Royalty (KRP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.6%.
In Kimbell Royalty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #234 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.5% so far this year, so ARLP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Kimbell Royalty, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved -4.1% so far this year.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Kimbell Royalty could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.