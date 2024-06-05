We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Adtalem Global Education is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 10.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.1%. This means that Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Skechers (SKX - Free Report) . The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.
For Skechers, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Skechers falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.3%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adtalem Global Education and Skechers as they could maintain their solid performance.