Is Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1045 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRV's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACRV has gained about 48.6% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This means that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Medical sector, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 134%.
Over the past three months, Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 80.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 185 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that ACRV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.