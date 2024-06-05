We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amerigo Resources is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amerigo Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARREF's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ARREF has gained about 17.6% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 2.6%. This means that Amerigo Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.
Over the past three months, Axalta Coating Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amerigo Resources belongs to the Mining - Non Ferrous industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.1% so far this year, meaning that ARREF is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Axalta Coating Systems falls under the Chemical - Specialty industry. Currently, this industry has 33 stocks and is ranked #151. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.7%.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amerigo Resources and Axalta Coating Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.