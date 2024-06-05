Does Intuit's (INTU) Strong Market Share Make It Worth Buying?

Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) has been making waves in the investment community lately. With a robust product portfolio, a recurring revenue model, and a dominant market position, this leading provider of financial software solutions presents a compelling case for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities. Intuit has an estimated 90% market share in the consumer tax preparation segment through its flagship product, TurboTax. Its QuickBooks accounting software holds a commanding 80% market share among small businesses. Its dominant market position, coupled with strong brand recognition, creates significant barriers to entry for competitors, solidifying Intuit's competitive advantage. Intuit has been steadily shifting its customer base to subscription offerings, resulting in a predictable and recurring revenue stream. This transition not only enhances revenue visibility but also fosters customer loyalty and reduces churn rates. While Intuit has established dominance in its core markets, the company is actively pursuing growth opportunities in adjacent sectors. Its recent acquisitions, such as Credit Karma and Mailchimp, have expanded its reach into personal finance management, credit monitoring and marketing automation. These strategic moves not only diversify Intuit’s revenue streams but also create cross-selling opportunities within its existing customer base. The Credit Karma business contributed $443 million to Intuit’s fiscal third-quarter total revenues, which increased 8% year over year, driven by strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. Intuit expects the business unit to grow 20%-25% over the long term. Intuit’s financial performance projects healthy growth prospects. It has consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth, with fiscal 2023 witnessing a 32% year-over-year growth in revenues. The ongoing digital transformation across industries presents a significant tailwind for Intuit. As businesses and individuals increasingly embrace cloud-based solutions, automation and online financial services, the demand for Intuit's offerings is likely to surge. Intuit boasts a strong balance sheet, with ample cash reserves and a manageable debt load, providing the financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives and return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. As of Apr 30, 2024, Intuit’s cash and investments were $4.7 billion compared with $1.48 billion as of Jan 31, 2024. Tax Season Success Fuels Optimism
As the 2023 tax filing season comes to a close, Intuit is celebrating another year of solid performance from its TurboTax software franchise. Intuit expects expect TurboTax Live customers to grow 12% and total online paying units to grow approximately 2% in fiscal 2024, compared with total IRS returns growth of 1%.
Intuit's tax business has benefited from secular tailwinds like greater mobile usage and the shift to e-filing, as well as the company's effective product line extensions into expert assistance and live professional offerings. Intuit projects fiscal 2024 revenues in the band of $16.164-$16.2 billion, indicating 13% growth. Intuit expects fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings between $16.79 and $16.84 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings is pegged at $16.19 billion and $16.83 per share, respectively. This indicates year-over-year an improvement of 12.7% in the top line and 16.9% in the bottom line. The earnings estimate has also moved 2.9% north over the past 30 days. Challenges Remain
While Intuit has traditionally enjoyed a dominant market position, rivals such as H&R Block, TaxAct and FreshBooks have been aggressively pursuing market share, leveraging innovative pricing models and enhancing digital offerings. Additionally, the proliferation of free online tax filing services poses a threat to Intuit's TurboTax franchise, which has been a significant revenue driver.
Besides, the financial software industry is subject to various regulations, and changes in these regulations could impact Intuit's business model and profitability. For instance, scrutiny by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the company's marketing practices for TurboTax's free edition in January this year has raised concerns about potential fines or increased oversight. Despite its strong performance and market leadership, Intuit's stock valuation has reached lofty levels. The stock is trading at a premium to both its historical averages and industry peers. With a forward price-to-earnings ratio well above 30, investors may question whether the current stock price adequately reflects the company's growth prospects and potential headwinds. Conclusion
We believe that Intuit’s strong competitive advantages, recurring revenue model and growth potential make it well-positioned to sustain its market leadership. While Intuit's stock may not be considered a bargain in terms of its traditional valuation metrics now, investors may keep a watch on the company in view of its long-term growth prospects.
The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and has a Growth Score of A. Its Momentum Score of A further makes INTU stock worth a close watch for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
