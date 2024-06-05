We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Will Bitcoin ETFs Soar on Sooner-Than-Expected Fed Rate Cut?
Bitcoin surpassed the $71,000 mark, indicating increased market confidence in potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. This streak of daily increases is the longest in three months, just 4% below its all-time high of $73,798 set in mid-March, per Bloomberg.
Investors should also note that the short-term correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq 100 Index is at its highest since early 2023, indicating that further gains in the tech-heavy index may coincide with a rise in the crypto market leader.
ETFs like Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC - Free Report) , iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT - Free Report) , Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC - Free Report) , ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO - Free Report) , ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB - Free Report) and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB - Free Report) should now be in focus.
Will Fed Cut Rates Soon?
Traders are increasingly pricing in the likelihood of a Fed rate cut as early as September following data indicating a slowdown in U.S. inflation and a softer job market. Inflation, which resumed its climb in the first quarter of 2024, is finally showing signs of cooling. Also, the manufacturing sector slowed further in May. Job openings also dropped to new 3-year low.
There is now 55.3% probability of a 25-bp Fed rate cut in September, as per the CME Fedwatch Tool, up from 51.3% recorded on Jun 3, 2024. This has led to a decrease in Treasury yields lately, easing financial conditions and benefiting speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. Notably, benchmark US treasury yield dropped to 4.33% on Jun 4 from 4.61% recorded on May 29, 2024.
Tom Couture, Vice President of Digital Asset Strategy at Fundstrat Global Advisors, noted that crypto assets are responding positively to the decline in rates. Despite recent struggles to maintain levels above $70,000, optimism persists due to inflows into U.S. ETFs and progress in Washington towards crypto regulatory frameworks.
Bullish Prospect Ahead for Bitcoin?
Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, expressed optimism about a more favorable U.S. political environment for digital assets, predicting that Bitcoin could reach a record $100,000 or higher by the end of the year, as quoted on Bloomberg.