DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jun 6, after the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 23.7%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $706.1 million, indicating 6.8% year-over-year growth. We expect an increase in revenues from existing customers and the addition of new customers to have driven top-line growth in the quarter. With direct and indirect go-to-market initiatives in place, we expect that DocuSign has significantly increased its sales in the quarter.
The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 79 cents, suggesting a 9.7% decline from the year-ago quarter. Strong margin performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Earnings of Some Other Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.
