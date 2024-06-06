Is Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market, the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (
PXF Quick Quote PXF - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/25/2007. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $1.75 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. Before fees and expenses, PXF seeks to match the performance of the FTSE RAFI Developed ex-U.S. Index.
The FTSE RAFI Developed ex U.S. 1000 Index is designed to track the performance of the largest developed market equities, excluding the US, selected based on the following four fundamental measures of firm size: book value, cash flow, sales and dividends.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.45%.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.36%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
When you look at individual holdings, Shell Plc (
SHEL Quick Quote SHEL - Free Report) accounts for about 2.45% of the fund's total assets, followed by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Totalenergies Se ( TTE Quick Quote TTE - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 12.44% of PXF's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has added roughly 7.65% so far, and is up about 17.88% over the last 12 months (as of 06/06/2024). PXF has traded between $41.60 and $51.13 in this past 52-week period.
PXF has a beta of 0.92 and standard deviation of 16.52% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1043 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (
VXUS Quick Quote VXUS - Free Report) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF ( VEA Quick Quote VEA - Free Report) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $71.65 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $134.36 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.05%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.
Bottom Line
