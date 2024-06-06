We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.37 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Academy Sports and Outdoors metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Outdoors' of $409.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Sports and recreation' to reach $323.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other Sales' at $24.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +154.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Footwear' will likely reach $284.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Merchandise Sales' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Merchandise Division Sales- Apparel' should arrive at $360.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Stores - EOP' to come in at 285. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 269 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Academy Sports and Outdoors here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors have returned -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ASO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>