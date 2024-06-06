Curious about Casey's (CASY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Casey's General Stores (
CASY Quick Quote CASY - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Casey's metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Fuel' reaching $2.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $65.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' will likely reach $355.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Grocery & General Merchandise' will reach $887.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Stores (EOP)' will reach 2,667. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,521.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Same-store sales - Grocery & General Merchandise - YoY change' will reach 3.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Number of Fuel gallons sold' to reach 667.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 635.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Same-store sales - Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage - YoY change' to come in at 6.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage' should come in at $207.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $178.58 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Grocery & General Merchandise' should arrive at $299.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $266.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Profit- Fuel' at $229.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $219.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Other' of $23.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.46 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Casey's here>>> Casey's shares have witnessed a change of -0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CASY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
