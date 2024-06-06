Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Teekay Tankers (TNK) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TNK recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for TNK

Shares of TNK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13.7%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that TNK could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider TNK's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 2 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on TNK for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today