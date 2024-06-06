Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM - Free Report) . FSM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.94, while its industry has an average P/E of 36.14. FSM's Forward P/E has been as high as 7,184.73 and as low as -8,857.34, with a median of 7.73, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for FSM is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.68. Within the past 52 weeks, FSM's P/B has been as high as 1.46 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FSM has a P/S ratio of 1.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.35.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FSM has a P/CF ratio of 9.57. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.47. FSM's P/CF has been as high as 40.83 and as low as 4.81, with a median of 10.66, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fortuna Silver Mines's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FSM is an impressive value stock right now.


