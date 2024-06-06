We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy J.Jill (JILL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is J.Jill (JILL - Free Report) . JILL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.91, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.29. JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.32 and as low as 6.62, with a median of 8.06, all within the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that JILL has a P/CF ratio of 8.53. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. JILL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.90. JILL's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 4.27, with a median of 6.34, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that J.Jill is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, JILL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.