Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Viant Technology (DSP) This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Viant Technology (DSP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Viant Technology is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 316 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Viant Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DSP's full-year earnings has moved 22.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, DSP has returned 39.8% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.4%. As we can see, Viant Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) . The stock has returned 38% year-to-date.
In Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Viant Technology is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.4% this year, meaning that DSP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Viant Technology and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.