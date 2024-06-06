We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pitney Bowes (PBI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Pitney Bowes is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Pitney Bowes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBI's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, PBI has moved about 22.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 19.8%. This shows that Pitney Bowes is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 25.6%.
For Alphabet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Pitney Bowes belongs to the Office Automation and Equipment industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.1% so far this year, meaning that PBI is performing on par in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Alphabet falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pitney Bowes and Alphabet as they could maintain their solid performance.