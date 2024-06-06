We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has DBS Group (DBSDY) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd is one of 854 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DBS Group Holdings Ltd is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBSDY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that DBSDY has returned about 14.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.6% on average. This shows that DBS Group Holdings Ltd is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Ellington Credit (EARN - Free Report) . The stock is up 14.2% year-to-date.
In Ellington Credit's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, DBS Group Holdings Ltd belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that DBSDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Ellington Credit belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. This 30-stock industry is currently ranked #212. The industry has moved -7.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Ellington Credit as they attempt to continue their solid performance.