We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Blue Bird is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, BLBD has moved about 114.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 15.6%. This shows that Blue Bird is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELYY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.7% year-to-date.
In Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 34.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 23.5% this year, meaning that BLBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #198. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.6%.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blue Bird and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.