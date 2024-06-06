We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has BRC INC (BRCC) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
BRC Inc. is one of 192 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 450% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BRCC has returned about 68.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 3.1% on average. This shows that BRC Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.4%.
In Benson Hill, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, BRC Inc. is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.7% this year, meaning that BRCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Benson Hill, Inc. however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved -1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRC Inc. and Benson Hill, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.