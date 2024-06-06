We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is D S SMITH (DITHF) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is D S SMITH (DITHF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
D S SMITH is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. D S SMITH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DITHF's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DITHF has moved about 43.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that D S SMITH is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Glencore PLC (GLNCY - Free Report) . The stock is up 0.2% year-to-date.
For Glencore PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, D S SMITH belongs to the Paper and Related Products industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.4% so far this year, so DITHF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Glencore PLC falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 60 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.7%.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track D S SMITH and Glencore PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.