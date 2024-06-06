We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.
Flexsteel Industries is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, FLXS has moved about 93.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Naspers Ltd. (NPSNY - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.
For Naspers Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Naspers Ltd. falls under the Cable Television industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #180. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.7%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Flexsteel Industries and Naspers Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.