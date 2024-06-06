We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atossa Genetics Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1044 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atossa Genetics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATOS' full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, ATOS has moved about 48.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6.1%. This means that Atossa Genetics Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ocugen (OCGN - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 214.8%.
In Ocugen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atossa Genetics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #139 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7% this year, meaning that ATOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ocugen falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 503 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.9%.
Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atossa Genetics Inc. and Ocugen as they could maintain their solid performance.