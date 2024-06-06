Henry Schein (HSIC) Down 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Henry Schein (
HSIC Quick Quote HSIC - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 4.3% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Henry Schein due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Henry Schein Surpasses Q1 Earnings, Cuts '24 Sales View
Henry Schein, Inc. registered adjusted earnings per share of $1.10 in the first quarter of 2024, down 9.1% from the year-ago period’s adjusted earnings per share. However, the metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%.
Revenues in Detail
Henry Schein reported net sales of $3.17 billion in the first quarter, up 3.7% year over year. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. The year-over-year upside reflects an internal sales decline of 1.8%.
On a geographic basis, the company recorded sales of $2.31 billion in
North America, up 2% year over year. However, this missed our model’s projected growth of 3.4% year over year.
Sales totaled $866 million in the
International market, up 8.4% year over year. Our model projected sales to improve 10.8%. Segmental Analysis
Henry Schein derives revenues from two operating segments — Health Care Distribution (includes the global Dental and Medical businesses) and Technology and Value-Added Services.
In the first quarter, the company recorded $1.91 billion in global
Dental sales, up 0.8% year over year. This compares with our model’s projected improvement of 5.5%.
Global
Medical revenues improved 7.2% year over year to $1.04 billion. Our model projected the segment’s revenues to increase 4.9% from last year’s comparable figure.
Revenues from global
Technology and Value-Added Services rose 13.6% to $217 million. The metric surpassed our model’s projected year-over-year improvement of 5.8%. Margin Trend
In the reported quarter, the gross profit totaled $1.01 billion, reflecting a 4.8% increase year over year. The gross margin expanded 34 basis points (bps) to 31.9% despite a 3.2% jump in the cost of sales.
SG&A expenses rose 10.3% to $791 million in the quarter under review. The adjusted operating profit in the first quarter was $221 million compared with $249 million in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 117 bps year over year to 7%.
Liquidity Position
Henry Schein exited the first quarter of 2024 with combined cash and cash equivalents of $159 million compared with $171 million at the end of 2023.
Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $197 million compared with the year-ago figure of $27 million.
HSIC repurchased nearly one million shares of its common stock for $75 million during the quarter. The company had approximately $190 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases.
2024 Guidance
Henry Schein updated its financial outlook for 2024. The guidance assumes that present foreign currency exchange rates will generally prevail and end markets will remain consistent with current market conditions.
For 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.00-$5.16 (unchanged), which suggests 11 growth from the 2024 reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is currently pegged at $5.07.
Henry Schein expects 2024 sales growth of nearly 8 (previously 8) compared with the reported figure in 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $13.41 billion.
How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.
VGM Scores
At this time, Henry Schein has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.
Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.
Outlook
Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Henry Schein has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.
Performance of an Industry Player
Henry Schein is part of the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Over the past month, Conmed (
CNMD Quick Quote CNMD - Free Report) , a stock from the same industry, has gained 12.1%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2024 more than a month ago.
Conmed reported revenues of $312.27 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.7%. EPS of $0.79 for the same period compares with $0.66 a year ago.
Conmed is expected to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +10.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.
Conmed has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.
