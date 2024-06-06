We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GRC vs. IR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - General Industrial sector have probably already heard of Gorman-Rupp (GRC - Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Both Gorman-Rupp and Ingersoll Rand have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
GRC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.28, while IR has a forward P/E of 27.48. We also note that GRC has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82.
Another notable valuation metric for GRC is its P/B ratio of 2.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IR has a P/B of 3.65.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GRC's Value grade of B and IR's Value grade of D.
Both GRC and IR are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that GRC is the superior value option right now.