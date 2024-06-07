We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TSMC (TSM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed at $162.07, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the chip company had gained 13.45% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TSMC in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect TSMC to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.92 billion, up 27.06% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.13 per share and revenue of $84.56 billion, which would represent changes of +18.34% and +22.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.6% downward. As of now, TSMC holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, TSMC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.59. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.59.
Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.