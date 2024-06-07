We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Should Value Investors Buy Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Perdoceo Education (PRDO - Free Report) . PRDO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.87. Over the past year, PRDO's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.06 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 8.35.
Investors should also note that PRDO holds a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRDO's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. PRDO's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.44, with a median of 0.56, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that PRDO has a P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.74. Within the past 52 weeks, PRDO's P/B has been as high as 1.85 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.38.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Perdoceo Education is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRDO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.