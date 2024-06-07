Back to top

Is Silver Standard Resources (SSRM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Silver Standard Resources (SSRM - Free Report) . SSRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.70. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.99. Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM's Forward P/E has been as high as 51.17 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 16.03.

SSRM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.66. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SSRM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.80. Within the past year, SSRM's PEG has been as high as 4.48 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 1.14.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Silver Standard Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SSRM is an impressive value stock right now.


