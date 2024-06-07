We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHKLY's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BHKLY has gained about 17.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.6%.
Over the past three months, BrightSphere Investment Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, BOC Hong Kong Ltd. belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 66 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.4% this year, meaning that BHKLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #146. The industry has moved +5.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BOC Hong Kong Ltd. and BrightSphere Investment Group as they could maintain their solid performance.