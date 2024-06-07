We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging iPower (IPW) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has iPower Inc. (IPW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
iPower Inc. is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. iPower Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPW's full-year earnings has moved 50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that IPW has returned about 373.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -1.5%. This means that iPower Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22%.
For Strategic Education, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, iPower Inc. is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.6% so far this year, so IPW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Strategic Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved +2.6% year to date.
iPower Inc. and Strategic Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.