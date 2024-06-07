We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 44.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 10.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
BARK Inc. (BARK - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 82.5%.
In BARK Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BARK Inc. is also part of the same industry.
Dick's Sporting Goods and BARK Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.