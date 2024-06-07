We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Annexon (ANNX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Annexon, Inc. (ANNX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Annexon, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1044 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Annexon, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANNX's full-year earnings has moved 39.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ANNX has returned 29.7% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6.4%. This means that Annexon, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) . The stock is up 20.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 94.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Annexon, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 503 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.4% this year, meaning that ANNX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 185 stocks and is ranked #83. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.9%.
Annexon, Inc. and Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.