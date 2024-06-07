What's in Store for Dave & Buster's (PLAY) in Q1 Earnings?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. ( PLAY Quick Quote PLAY - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 12, 2024, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 3.7%. Q1 Expectations
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dave & Buster's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster's has an Earnings ESP of +12.61%.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has an Earnings ESP of +6.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.
The company's shares have gained 103% in the past year. EAT’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 213.4%.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.
The company’s shares have increased 35.3% in the past year. SHAK’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 73%.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Shares of CHUY have declined 36.7% in the past year. CHUY’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.1%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.