JHG or BLK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) or BlackRock (BLK - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Right now, Janus Henderson Group plc is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while BlackRock has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that JHG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than BLK has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
JHG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.99, while BLK has a forward P/E of 18.87. We also note that JHG has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61.
Another notable valuation metric for JHG is its P/B ratio of 1.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, BLK has a P/B of 2.90.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to JHG's Value grade of B and BLK's Value grade of D.
JHG stands above BLK thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JHG is the superior value option right now.